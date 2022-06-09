Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: DIPAM to organise conference on 'Creating wealth through markets'

Amid 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is set to organise a conference on the theme "Creating Wealth through Market" as an iconic event in 75 cities across the country on Friday starting 4 pm, informed the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

According to the ministry, this initiative aims to educate, encourage and empower people in 75 cities across India about investments and creating wealth as well as on the steps taken by the Government for ensuring the financial growth of the citizens.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will join the conference from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, said the ministry.

As per the ministry, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad will participate in the Conference from Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The inaugural address will be followed by a session at the local venue in 75 cities with eminent speakers comprising financial experts, professionals, bankers, influencers etc.

Topics like the growth of Indian capital markets in the past 75 years, women as rising independent investors, role of government and other market players in improving market confidence, financial literacy- a road to financial wellbeing, future of Indian capital markets- Amrit Kaal

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is being celebrated in the country in commemoration of 75 years of independence of India, and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It's a celebration of our collective achievements as a 75-year-old independent country with a legacy of 5000+ years of ancient history.

The celebration rests on five pillars outlined by the Prime Minister i.e. Freedom struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 as guiding force for moving forward and Keeping dreams and duties as inspiration.

The Mahotsav will be celebrated as Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

True to the pan-India essence of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, DIPAM will conduct the programme in all major Indian languages in 75 cities for better and easier acceptability among the people. Reflecting its extensive reach, the Programme covers all geographical areas of the country from Ladakh to Lakshdweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and no area of the country is left out of its ambit.

( With inputs from ANI )

