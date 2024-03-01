Aziz Qureshi, Congress Veteran and Former Uttar Pradesh Governor, Passes Away at 83

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor and Congress stalwart Aziz Qureshi passed away at a hospital in Bhopal on Friday after battling a prolonged illness, as confirmed by a family member. Qureshi, aged 83, is survived by his nephew Sufian Ali, who cared for him during his illness.

"He was not keeping well for some time and breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhopal around 11 am," stated Ali, as reported by news agency PTI.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took to X to condole Qureshi's demise, calling the moment to be "extremely sad". "May his soul rest in peace God. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute," Akhilesh Yadav's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Qureshi, who served as the governor of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Mizoram, had a long and illustrious political career. He began his political journey by being elected as an MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore seat in 1972 and later became a Lok Sabha member in 1984.