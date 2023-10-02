Baba Bageshwar arrives at Gaya for Pind Daan

Patna, Oct 2 Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham reached Gaya for 'Pind Daan' on Monday.

He will stay here till Wednesday evening before returning to Madhya Pradesh.

During his stay in Gaya, he will do the 'Tarpan' of his ancestors in Falgu river near the famous Vishnupad temple.

Shastri will also visit Mahabodhi temple of Bodh Gaya and Mangla Gauri temple as well.

“Baba Bageshwar arrived here in Gaya Ji for the Pind Daan of his ancestors. His ancestor Setu Lal Garg also came in the past. He will stay here for three days but not organise any Divya Darbar here," Gayapal Panda Gajadhar Kataria said.

Kataria claimed that there was a programme to organise Divya Darbar here but the district administration had not given permission for the event. Shastri will meet selected followers and give spiritual speeches during his stay here.

