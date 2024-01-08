Baba Budangiri vandalism case: Hindu activists appear before court in K'taka

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Jan 8 Fourteen Hindu activists appeared before the local court on Monday in connection with the alleged vandalism of tombs at Baba Budangiri or Datta Peetha in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.

The demolition incident had taken place on December 3, 2017. The Hindu activists were issued summons to appear before the court on Monday.

Sources said that the Hindu activists are planning to hold a protest after the court proceedings opposite to the Mahatma Gandhi statue to condemn the anti-Hindu stand of the Congress government in the state.

The vandalism took place during the tenure of the Congress government in 2017. When dispute arose during the Datta Jayanti, the Hindu activists broke sacred 'ghoris' in Datta Peetha. The government had given consent to the submission of charge sheet in this regard.

On October 24, 2023, the Chikkamagaluru Rural police submitted the charge sheet against the accused persons in the case. The accused are facing charges of trying to demolish tomb in Data peetha and obstructing police officials from discharging their duties.

The cases were registered under ICP Sections of 143, 447, 298, 504, 153A, 295A, 353, 506, 114, 120B read with 149 and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act 1984.

The issue of summons has created another huge controversy in the state after the arrest of kar Sevaks in a 1991 case. Allegations have surfaced that cases are being reopened to torture Hindu activists. However, CM Siddaramaiah has clarified that the development was a part of legal proceedings in the case and there was no connection with the Congress government.

