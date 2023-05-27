Baba Ramdev criticizes opposition's decision to boycott Parliament building inauguration

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the new Parliament building, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Many opposition parties have joined together to boycott the opening ceremony because they believe it should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu instead of the prime minister. Baba Ramdev criticized this decision and urged the parties to reconsider their stance.

#WATCH | The new Parliament building is going to be inaugurated tomorrow. People who are trying to 'Gherao' the Parliament tomorrow should rethink this and the opposition parties who have decided to boycott the inaugural ceremony should reconsider their decision. I believe our… pic.twitter.com/ToMpZJrYnu — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

Baba Ramdev described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a significant and memorable occasion. He emphasized that it is a chance for every citizen to show their admiration for democracy and the values of unity, integrity, and culture in our country. He expressed his belief that boycotting the event would be disrespectful to the freedom fighters who fought for India's independence.

He told ANI, "More than five lakh martyrs sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. It is an insult to democracy, government, and freedom fighters if one boycotts the inauguration of new Parliament building."

Despite the decision of 20 opposition parties to boycott the event, it is reported that seven parties outside the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and all 18 members of the NDA, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will attend the ceremony.