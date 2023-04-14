Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar gave us Constitution which is in danger today: Akhilesh Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 : Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar gave us the Constitution of India and today it is in danger.

He made the remark while talking to media persons after paying tribute to Babasaheb at his birth place in Mhow, Indore on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Yadav said, "Today I have come here for the first time and I have come with a fresh energy and determination. This place inspires everyone to follow the path shown by Babasaheb. Baba Saheb had stood after fighting against the injustice, discrimination and all the errors of the society."

"Baba saheb gave us the biggest priceless gem 'Constitution of India' and today the constitution is in danger. Institutions are being destroyed one by one. Governments are working to destroy the constitution which was given to us by Dr Ambedkar," he said.

He added, "Today, I am moving from here with a resolution that I will move forward by protecting the strength and respect of deprived, oppressed, people of Bahujan Samaj and weak people of the country, which was given by Bhimrao Ambedkar."

When asked about the encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son, the former CM said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was doing the encounter in view of the elections.

"I want to ask the BJP that the officials and the administration bulldozed the house of a Brahmin mother-daughter duo, set it on fire. A young student leader in Ballia who wanted to contest the elections was beaten up to death. Is today's India that it will kill the weak? Is it today's India that the rights which are in the constitution will not be given?" he asked.

He further asked why does the Uttar Pradesh government have the maximum number of notices regarding fake encounters? Why is the maximum number of custodial deaths in UP?

