Baby born with 'human tail' in Odisha

A strange incident has taken place in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha. A newborn baby has born with a tail. The doctor was shocked to see a baby born with a tail. The doctor succeeded in surgically removing the tail. So far, 195 such incidents have occurred worldwide. These events are considered rare. Dr. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra informed that the baby was operated on in a private hospital. There was a discrepancy in the spinal cord of the newborn baby. He had a tail at the top of his back. The baby was born at a health center in Puri district.

The birth of a baby with a tail is considered a rare occurrence. There have been 195 such incidents in the world so far. The boy has undergone three surgeries.Many babies have a tail while in the womb. But after eight weeks, it disappears. However, sometimes the tail does not disappear and the child is born with the tail, said Mahapatra.