Back under the spotlight

New Delhi, Feb 13 Back on stage after two years of hiatus owing to the pandemic, the sixth season of Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, boasts of a mix of the proscenium and experimental shows that will be performed in both Mumbai and Delhi. This is besides several new theatre-centric activities, housed under 'Aadyam Spotlight', such as theatre podcasts, workshops, a theatre club, and an exclusive theatre blog.

"It feels brilliant to be back again to physical theatre. Frankly, it's like we are breathing anew," smiles Shernaz Patel, Artistic Director

