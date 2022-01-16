Backward classes, Dalits have understood that it's BJP's strategy to privatize everything, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the backward classes and Dalits have understood that it's BJP's strategy to privatize everything with time and later jeopardize BR Ambedkar's Constitution and finish the reservation system.

"Backward classes & Dalits have understood that it's BJP's strategy to privatize everything with time, & later jeopardize BR Ambedkar's Constitution & finish the reservation system. No one can lie more than this BJP CM one can lie more than this BJP CM," said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Hours after Asim Arun joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "I will complain to the Election Commission to remove all officials who worked with Asim Arun in the duration of five years because they would work as BJP workers".

Earlier on Sunday, former IPS officer Asim Arun joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other party leaders, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, former IPS officer.

Meanwhile, the Former Minister in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, Dara Singh Chauhan, on Sunday, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of its national president Akhilesh Yadav.

He is the third minister after Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini to leave the BJP and join the party led by Akhilesh Yadav.

( With inputs from ANI )

