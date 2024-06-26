Bail Plea of Sex Crime Accused Prajwal Revanna Rejected

A Bengaluru court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment in multiple cases. The 33-year-old is presently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team, formed to probe his alleged sex crimes. The special court for public representatives said that IPC Section 376 (rape charges) had been added to the case, and considering the gravity of the crime, bail should not be granted.

The 33-year-old former MP, who was arrested on charges of rape and sexual abuse against several women, was arrested by a team of Karnataka Police at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Germany on May 31. He was then remanded to judicial custody. A fourth case was registered against Revanna on June 25 in connection with sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation.