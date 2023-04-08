"Bail to Bandi Sanjay victory of people and slap on face of KCR", says BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 : Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said that the bail granted to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay was not only a slap on the face of the Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao-led government but also a victory for the common man.

This comes after Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay was on Friday released from Karimnagar jail after he was granted bail in the SSC Hindi paper leak case.

Taking a jibe at the KCR-led government, Chugh said, "Bandi Sanjay's bail is a victory of people for whom Sanjay had been fighting in the wake of repeated incidents of question paper leakages and also a slap on the face of the KCR government."

Chugh, who on behalf of BJP president paid a visit to the family of Sanjay and said, "Telangana Chief Minister KCR who is seeped deep into corruption has been trying to stifle the voice of lakhs of youth in Telangana."

"The way Sanjay had been waging a war against the KCR government after it had cheated lakhs of students with question papers leak case, it clearly shows that the KCR government is seeped deep in corruption," he added.

He said the BJP is indebted to the judiciary for bringing justice to the fore.

Chugh said, "The arrest of Sanjay, who is a Lok Sabha member, was patently unconstitutional since the Lok Sabha is in session and the KCR government did not even care to inform the Lok Sabha Speaker about it."

"The BJP would continue its struggle to expose the KCR government and would never be discouraged by repressive measures undertaken by the Telangana chief minister," added Chugh.

