Bajrang Punia Slams Journalist on X for Suggesting He May Join BJP Next

A day after boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting Congress in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, speculation is rife that the Bajrang Punia will also follow Singh's path.

Looking at the current political development in India ahead of the General elections, a journalist wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "next is Bajrang Punia'. Responding to the tweet, Punia wrote, "Journalist sir, don't rush your sources. You have not got the license to gossip about anyone. The public stops taking seriously those journalists who launch themselves in the market by making up stories."

पत्रकार महोदय अपने सूत्रों को न दौड़ाएँ. किसी के लिये गप हांकने का लाइसेंस आपको नहीं मिला है. अपने पास से बातें बना बना के मार्केट में लॉंच करने वाले पत्रकारों को जनता सीरियस लेना बन्द कर देती है. https://t.co/7j8aYUNkiA — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) April 4, 2024

Punia has been involved in wrestlers' demonstrations. He also participated in a protest against the WFI for alleged sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers, especially women wrestlers. He held sit-in protests with top Indian wrestlers like Sakshee, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Punia had also returned his Padma Shri Award in protest. During which he got the support of opposition parties including Congress. Meanwhile, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, both parties, Congress and BJP, are buying in, luring each other leaders into their fold.

Vijender Singh, who joined BJP on Wednesday, asserted to 'serve people' after joining the BJP. "I have joined the BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people," he said while speaking to ANI. He further said that he would be able to work in a better way for the athletes and sportspersons with the BJP.

The Congress defector contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the grand old party's ticket against the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and the Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha from the South Delhi constituency. He had also joined the farmers' protest in 2020, while the latter were protesting against the central government's three farm laws.