Boxer Vijender Singh Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining BJP (Watch)

India's first Olympic Boxing medalist and Congress leader, Vijender Singh, switched his allegiance to the BJP on Wednesday, April 3, at the party headquarters in Delhi. Just the day before, he was sharing Rahul Gandhi criticizing PM Modi video on X (Formerly Twitter), but the next day, he surprised many by joining the BJP. Singh explained the rationale behind his decision.

When asked about his motivation for joining the BJP, he cited admiration for the Prime Minister's governance and his commitment to the nation's well-being as driving factors. Regarding his abrupt transition from sharing Rahul Gandhi's video criticizing Modi to joining the BJP, Singh admitted to reposting the video, falling asleep, and waking up to the realization that he belonged to the wrong political platform.

Repoter - Kal Tak toh aap RG ke sath the, RG ka video repost Kr rhe the,

Suddenly what happened



Vijender Singh - Haan video repost karne ke baad main so gaya aur subah utha toh laga BJP join kar leni chahiye.🤣#VijenderSinghpic.twitter.com/ihOrHCSKYf — Ashish 𝕏|.... (@Ashishtoots) April 3, 2024

When questioned about his views on India's future under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Singh diplomatically stated that the nation's destiny rests in the hands of the public.