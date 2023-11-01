Bakery employee kills co-worker in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 1 A bakery employee in Assam's Hojai district was killed by a coworker on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Ruchi Bakery, which is located in the Abhaypur region in the district.

Dhaneswar Deka was allegedly attacked with a stick by Upen Kari, a co-worker.

The cause of the crime is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, Kari repeatedly attacked the victim with a wooden stick, leading to his death.

The police said that the accused left the bakery after committing the crime.

On learning about the incident, the local police arrived on the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Nayanjyoti Thakuria, the bakery's owner, is presently being questioned in relation to the crime.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

