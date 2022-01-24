Bal Puraskar awards comes with huge responsibility; do not take stress, draw inspiration: PM Modi tells awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awards come with huge responsibility adding that awardees should not take stress due to the expectations but rather draw inspiration from it.

"You have been given these awards when the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence. Throughout your lifetime you can proudly say that when my country was celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, then I was conferred with this award. With this award, you have been given a huge responsibilty. Now everyone's expections have also increased from you. You do not have to feel stressed by these expectations but draw inspiration instead," the Prime Minister said in an interation with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees for the year 2022 and 2021 today via video conferencing during which he also conferred them with digital certificates.

Recalling his visit to Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir during Diwali last year, the Prime Minister said that he met soldiers, Baldev Singh and Basant Singh who supported armed forces at a very young age in the war immediately after independence.

"They played the role of young soldiers. Without caring for their life, at a very young age supported the Army," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that in memory of the sacrifice made by Sahibzadas for the country, we observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' on December 26 every year.

He also urged everyone including the youth to read about Veer Sahibzadas.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of 5 years and not exceeding 18 years (as on August 31 of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in 6 fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, which deserve recognition.

"This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," said PMO.

These awards are conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year.

The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate of their respective district would join the event from their district Head Quarters.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor