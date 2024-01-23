'Balak Ram' Grabs Attention During the Public Opening of Ram Mandir

On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Ram Mandir, an event that was restricted to invited guests. PM Modi, in anticipation of the temple's public opening the next day, advised devotees to steer clear of potential chaos. The newly revealed 51-inch idol, now named 'Balak Ram,' took the spotlight during the inauguration, with the previous Ram Lalla idol placed in front of it within the sanctum sanctorum.

As the temple welcomed the public on Tuesday, a substantial number of people formed lengthy queues to witness the revered site. Early morning visuals captured the crowds streaming into the temple premises, and security measures were implemented to handle the influx, according to reports from the news agency ANI.

The inauguration of the Ram Temple signifies a significant milestone for the BJP-RSS and marks a new chapter in national politics. Leading up to the Lok Sabha elections, it presents a fresh challenge for the Opposition. The INDIA bloc of Opposition parties opted to stay away from the ceremony, with some maintaining strategic silence and others criticizing the BJP government for what they perceive as a "blurring" of the lines between religion and the State.