Balakot Airstrike Done by Breaking Through Pakistan's Air Force and Army Protection, We Suffered No Losses, Says Former IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd.) on Monday, April 22 lauded the BJP government's robust stance against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh, Bhadauria said that the implementation of a clear policy of zero tolerance against terrorism since the BJP assumed power. He said the swift responses to terror incidents, including surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC).

#WATCH | Fatehpur Sikri, UP: BJP leader and former IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd.), says, "When BJP came to power, PM Modi made a clear policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. When a terror incident occurred and perpetrators hid across the border, a… pic.twitter.com/orXdtHZlt0 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

"When BJP came to power, PM Modi made a clear policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. When a terror incident occurred and perpetrators hid across the border, a surgical strike was done across the LoC. When Pulwama terror attack occurred, the launchpads across the border went underground. They were searched for and found. Balakot strike was done at that time. It was an important step and a strong message...No such (terror) incident happened after that...This (airstrike) was done by breaking through Pakistan's Air Force and Army protection and we suffered no losses. It was a successful operation...We were prepared for every situation...If someone spreads terror in our country, they will be targetted wherever they hide...The meaning is clear - zero tolerance, we won't tolerate terrorism," said Former IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria.

Referring to the Pulwama terror attack, Bhadauria said the successful efforts in neutralizing launchpads across the border, which went underground following the attack. He stated that it was executed by penetrating Pakistan's Air Force and Army defenses without incurring any losses on the Indian side, marking it as a successful operation.