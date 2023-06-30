Balasore train accident: 52 bodies await identification at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 30 : As many as 52 bodies at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar are yet to be identified after the triple train collision in Odisha's Balasore district.

"There are 81 bodies at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and we have sent their samples for DNA testing, due to multiple claims for a single body. Out of that, the confirmation for 29 samples has been received and their relatives/claimants have been informed," Sulochna Das, Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation told ANI.

"The handing over process for five bodies out of these 29 is going on and the relatives/claimants of other bodies are coming to take bodies," Das added.

"As per directions of State Government, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangements for the transportation of the bodies to their native place, along with that if anyone doesn't want to take the body to their native, BMC has also made arrangements for the cremation at two places in Bhubaneswar," Mayor Das added.

The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people and over 1000 people were injured.

