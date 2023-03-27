Bangladesh Independence Day celebrated in West Bengal

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 27 : Bangladesh Swadhinota o Jatiyo Dibosh (Independence and National Day) was celebrated with honour at the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy High Commissioner, Bangladesh Andalib Elias said that the day for Bangladesh is one of the most "emotional and joyous" days.

"It's one of the most emotional and joyous days for us. 52 years ago on this day the father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the early hours of 26th March declared our independence," Andalib Elias told .

A Joint Retreat Ceremony Parade was orgzed at ICP Petrapole-Benapole on the occasion of the Independence Day of Bangladesh in the North 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal.

The 1971 Indo-Pak war and the liberation of sovereign Bangladesh meant a lot for India and South East Asia.

On the night of March 25, 1971, the Pakist military conducted its so-called Operation Searchlight, aimed at wiping out an entire generation of Bengalis. Intellectuals, activists, artists, journalists, politicians or common people going about their daily lives, nobody was spared by the Pakistan Army.

Such was the degree of impunity with which Operation Searchlight was carried out that an officer participating in the operations infamously boasted, "We can kill anyone for anything. We are responsible to none."

The genocide was targeted at civilians in predominantly Hindu neighbourhoods in and around the capital Dhaka and on army barracks who were loyal to Bangabandhu and other Bengali political leaders.

During the nine-month war, three million Bengali civilians were killed, more than 200,000 women were violated, 10 million people took refuge in India and 30-40 million people were internally displaced.

Bangladesh, from time to time, has urged the United Nations to recognise the 1971 Genocide but still, there is no progress.

Bangladesh wants March 25 to be recognised as International Genocide Day and thus requests United Nations to take measures, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday, according to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

On Saturday, Bangladesh PM presided over Awami League's parliamentary board's meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence and called upon the world community including the UN to recognise March 25 of 1971 as International Genocide Day.

