Bank official sentenced to 7 year RI, over Rs 2 cr fine for fraud

New Delhi, April 5 A Special CBI court in Bangalore has sentenced head cashier of a bank to seven years Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.19 crore in connection with fraudulent exchange of demonetised currency with valid currency.

B. Dinesh, the then head cashier of State Bank of Mysore (presently SBI) Periyapatna Branch, fraudulently exchanged the demonetised currency with valid currency to the tune of Rs 2,18,46,300 in violation of the Union Government's Notification, and was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 2,19,35,000 fine, the CBI said on Tuesday.

He had altered the actual denominations, figures written on the deposit slips submitted by the other customers of the bank for crediting the said amount to their respective accounts.

Acting on a complaint, the CBI lodged a case in 2016 and filed a chargesheet against the accused in 2017.

Noting that there are enough evidences against Dinesh, the court convicted him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor