Bank official shot dead in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli, Jan 12 A manager of the Bank of Baroda was gunned down in Shyam Nagar in the Mill area in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when his body was found.

Jai Prakash Pal, resident of Bhavani Nagar in Kanpur, was posted as manager in the Bank of Baroda.

On Tuesday, at around 8.30 p.m., he returned in his car to Shyam Nagar where he was staying on rent.

As he got out of his car, he was fired upon.

When the manager fell on the ground on his back, the assailant pumped five bullets into his chest. Despite the firing, none of the other residents heard the gunshots in the night.

In the morning when the people saw the body, the police were informed.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar reached the spot along with the forensic team and conducted an investigation. Police have found five bullet shells from the spot.

In the CCTV camera installed in the house next to Pal's house, a lame man is seen coming just before the incident.

A team has been formed to nab the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor