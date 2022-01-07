Banke Bihari temple to reintroduce online registration process for devotees amid surge in COVID-19 cases
By ANI | Published: January 7, 2022 06:06 PM2022-01-07T18:06:37+5:302022-01-07T18:15:17+5:30
In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Bankey Bihari temple management in Vrindavan informed that a mandatory online registration process for the devotees will be applicable soon.
As per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the temple management, the devotees can register by visiting "https://darshan.yatradham.org" rel="nofollow".
The management also appealed to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, sanitization, etc.
"Devotees will not be allowed to stand for a long time in the temple. Devotees coming from other states will be required to carry RT-PCR reports for entering the temple premises," the guidelines read.
