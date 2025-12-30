Bareilly Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Wood Factory in Ejaz Nagar Gotiya

A massive fire broke out at a wood factory in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Tuesday morning, December 30. The blaze erupted at around 7.30 am, engulfing the whole structure and causing panic among people. After receiving the information, police from the Baradari police station and firefighters rushed to the scene.

Fire brigade teams are at the spot carrying out firefighting operations, while police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Initially, three fire brigades were dispatched to the spot after receiving a distress call, according to Fire Officer Sanjeev Kumar, reported the news agency IANS. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Visuals From the Spot

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out at a wood factory in Ejaz Nagar Gotiya under the Baradari police station area around 7 a.m. Fire brigade teams are at the spot carrying out firefighting operations, while police and fire officials are investigating the cause pic.twitter.com/aPQLzOk4E2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Chawl Blaze in Andheri East.

“We received information about the fire around 7 a.m. I reached the spot with three fire tenders. The fire had spread across three floors but has been brought under control and is nearly extinguished. Firefighting has been underway for about two hours and will take another 30 minutes. The cause of the fire will be investigated,” Kumar said further.