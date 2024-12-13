Bareilly Shocker: Shopkeeper Shot Dead After Refusing Glass for Drinking Liquor

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh (December 13, 2024): A 21-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead in Rohtapur village, Aliganj, on Thursday morning after refusing to give a glass for drinking liquor. According to reports, police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the accused approached shopkeeper Satyapal and demanded a glass for consuming alcohol. Upon his refusal, they allegedly abused him and threatened to kill him before leaving the shop.

The situation escalated the following morning when two of the accused, identified as Khamani and Brijpal, returned armed with a pistol. They reportedly shot Satyapal at close range, killing him instantly. The suspects fled the scene, leaving the area in shock. Police arrived at the location shortly after being informed. Satyapal’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination. A murder case was registered, and the two suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

"We've registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim's family and two accused have been detained. The body has been sent for autopsy," said circle officer Neelesh Mishra. Asif Ansari as quoted by TOI.

Satyapal’s brother alleged that the accused frequently harassed them, often taking goods without payment.