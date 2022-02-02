Basant Panchami 2022: Know the date, timing and rituals of the festival

Basant Panchami 2022: In Hinduism, the festival of Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Maa Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Magha month. This year Basant Panchami festival will be celebrated on 5th February, Saturday. On this day Mata Saraswati is worshiped with full rituals. It is believed that the spring season also begins from the day of Basant Panchami. According to beliefs Mata Saraswati was born on this day. This is the reason that this day is very important for students, people associated with art, music, reading, writing, etc.

Timing of Basant Panchami

5th February at 3.47 am and Panchami Tithi will end on 6th February till 3.46 am.

Rituals of the festival

On the day of Basant Panchami, the seeker should wake up early in the morning. After the bath wore yellow color clothes. You can also keep a fast for Maa Saraswati. Place musical instruments and books in front of the mother at the place of worship.