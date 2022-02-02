Basant Panchami 2022: Not only Basant Panchami but this festivals also occurs on February month

Many important fasts and festivals will come in the month of February one of them is Basant Panchami. It is an important festival of Hinduism. On this day, Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and sound, is worshiped by law. Yellow clothes are especially worn on this day. In Basant Panchami, a shade of beauty is also seen in the environment. It is neither so cold nor hot at this time. This festival symbolizes the change of seasons.

In the month of February itself, Magh month will end and Falgun month will start. Magh month will end on 16th February and Falgun month will start from 17th February. Magha month and Falgun month are full of fasts and festivals. See the list of fasts and festivals falling in the month of February.

Mauni Amavasya Tuesday, February 1

Magha Gupt Navratri - Wednesday, February 2

Chaturthi fasting Friday, February 4

Basant Panchami - Saturday, February 5

Ratha Saptami, Achala Saptami Monday, 7 February

Durga Ashtami Vrat, Bhishma Ashtami Tuesday, February 8

Mahananda Navami - Wednesday, February 9

Rohini Vrat - Thursday, February 10

Jaya Ekadashi - Saturday, February 12

Vishwakarma Jayanti, Pradosh Vrat - Monday, February 14

Magha Purnima, Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Magh Snan ends Wednesday, 16 Magha February

Sankashti Chaturthi - Sunday, 20 February

Buddha Ashtami Vrat, Kalashtami - Wednesday, 23 February

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti Saturday, 26 February

Shri Ramdas Navami Friday, 25 February

Vijaya Ekadashi Sunday, February 27

Som Pradosh Vrat - Monday, February 28