Battle of Kohima martyrs continue to inspire: LS Speaker

Kohima, Nov 11 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, on Tuesday paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives during the Second World War, calling the Kohima War Cemetery a "sacred ground of courage, sacrifice, and inspiration."

Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, Bhaarat Dave also paid tribute at the Kohima War Cemetery.

Speaking at the second Remembrance Day of World War II, organised by the Nagaland government at the Kohima War Cemetery, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla described the occasion as an inspiration for all.

He said that the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the Battle of Kohima continue to inspire generations.

Birla remarked that the Second World War was not only a historic conflict but also a testament to the bravery and determination of those who fought to defend their nation.

Om Birla also expressed appreciation to Nagaland Chief Minister Rio, whose late father participated in World War II, acknowledging the historical connection and the contribution of the Naga people to the war efforts.

He further lauded the commitment of Nagaland’s leadership and security personnel for maintaining morale and dedication in the region. Birla stated that India has always been a land of warriors and bravery, and that the legacy of courage demonstrated by its soldiers will forever remain a source of pride and inspiration.

Chief Minister Rio said the 2024 ceremony marked the first official commemoration of Remembrance Day by the state government, held in partnership with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC).

He announced that the observance will now be held as an annual state event to honour the shared legacy of courage and sacrifice. Rio described the Kohima War Cemetery as a living testament to extraordinary courage, noting that 1,420 Allied soldiers are buried and 917 cremated nearby, making a total of 2,331 who fell during the Battle of Kohima - one of the fiercest battles of World War II.

He said the stand taken by Allied, Indian, and Naga forces halted the eastward advance and changed the course of history.

He also recalled his late father’s participation in World War II as a scout on the Eastern Front during the Japanese occupation of Burma, reflecting the deep historical connection of the Naga people to the events of that time.

Rio highlighted stories of bravery, including soldiers who carved messages on ration tins during the siege, symbolising the unyielding spirit of Kohima. He acknowledged the contributions of the Naga people who supported the troops, calling their courage one of the proudest chapters in Nagaland’s history.

Quoting the Kohima Epitaph, Rio said the peace enjoyed today was purchased at the highest price and urged all to uphold peace, compassion, unity, and mutual respect.

He stated that Remembrance Day holds a unique significance for Nagaland, where the bonds of sacrifice forged in 1944 continue to transcend generations and borders.

He emphasised that Nagaland’s story, once shaped by battle, must now be a voice for peace, unity, and brotherhood, with Kohima standing as a beacon of hope and humanity.

British Deputy High Commissioner Bhaarat Dave paid tribute to the British, Indian, and Allied soldiers who fell during the Second World War. He thanked Chief Minister Rio, Advisor Abu Metha, and the Nagaland government for instituting the annual event, calling it “a fitting tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the fallen.”

Recalling the Battle of Kohima as a turning point in the war, he said the courage and endurance shown by the troops “safeguarded the freedoms we cherish today.”

The British envoy reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to peace, friendship, and the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and India, and thanked the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the Government of Nagaland for maintaining the cemetery

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor