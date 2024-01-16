BCAS Issues Show-Cause Notice to IndiGo, Mumbai Airport After Video of Passengers Having Dinner on Runway Goes Viral

In the aftermath of a widely circulated video depicting passengers dining on the tarmac at Mumbai Airport, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken action. On Tuesday, show-cause notices were issued to both IndiGo and Mumbai Airport, requiring them to provide explanations regarding the incident. The move follows a midnight meeting convened by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, with all ministry officials.

On the morning of January 16, 2024, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security issued show-cause notices to both IndiGo and Mumbai Airport. As per the notice, the BCAS has mandated that the Airlines and the airport must provide a response by the end of the day, with potential repercussions including financial penalties if they fail to comply, as reported by the news agency ANI.

Passengers on an IndiGo flight faced significant delays due to fog, leading to an unusual response. A video circulated on social media shows passengers sitting on the airport runway, having their meals during the extended wait. According to the reports, the flight, initially scheduled to depart from Goa or Delhi at 9:15 am on January 14, eventually took off in the evening and landed in Mumbai at 5:12 am on January 15.

The video, tagged as "Runway Dining," has sparked reactions, with users expressing a range of sentiments from amusement to criticism. This incident followed an earlier viral video showing a passenger punching the pilot out of frustration over the delay. The unconventional protests have generated discussions online.