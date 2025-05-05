'Be more active in public interaction': Mamata tells party MLAs from strife-hit Murshidabad

Kolkata, May 5 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently on a two-day tour to the state's Murshidabad district, which was hit by communal violence and riot-like situation last month, on Monday advised her party legislators from the district in becoming more active in public interaction keeping in mind the crucial state assembly elections next year.

After reaching Baharampur, the administrative headquarters of Murshidabad district earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the elected Trinamool Congress legislators from the district, and in the meeting, she reportedly advised the party MLAs to be more active in public interaction henceforth.

“At the same time, she also advised us to ensure that the common party workers in the district become more active in the coming days. She also asked us to ensure that the district administration too becomes active so that under no circumstances the common people lose confidence in the administration,” said a legislator from the district who refused to be named.

Earlier, speaking to the mediapersons, the Chief Minister claimed that the recent communal violence in Murshidabad, which happened over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, turning violent, was instigated in a planned manner by just two to three persons.

“I will not blame any particular community. Some people are trying to pose as religious leaders. They unnecessarily press the panic button. They are enemies of Bengal. Two to three persons had instigated this violence. The role of certain media houses is also creating division among people. We have secured some information. We will reveal everything after we get the full information,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she also accused the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission of Women (NCW) of being "hyper-active" over the Murshidabad tension.

"The commission representatives arrived at Murshidabad just a day after the incident there. But they never go to Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, or Bihar. As I said, the violence was instigated in a planned manner, where one community pounced on the other. Such instigations will not be tolerated in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said.

