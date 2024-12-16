Bees Attack Congress Workers Protesting Outside IAS Officer's Residence in Bhubaneswar

A shocking incident occurred in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar when bees attacked Congress workers who were protesting in front of the residence of IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi. Videos of this incident are now going viral.

Congress workers were protesting against the CBI summons issued to Sethi in connection with a 10-lakh rupee seizure case. During the protest Congress workers had thrown eggs at Sethi’s house. This led to a heated argument between the police and the protesters.

Amid the commotion, bees suddenly attacked everyone present. Police officers, protesters, and journalists at the scene all tried to save themselves by lying on the ground or crouching down. This created a chaotic atmosphere at the protest site.

Congress workers took cover under posters they had brought for the protest. Some individuals lay on the ground to escape the bees’ attack.

Now a video of this incident is spreading rapidly on social media. The video shows people lying on the ground, desperately trying to protect themselves. The bees’ attack caused a tense atmosphere at the protest site for a brief period.