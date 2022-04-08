BEL Recruitment 2022: 91 Non-executive vacancies for Engineers, check details

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced a recruitment for 91  non-executive posts. The vacancies are available at BEL’s Bengaluru ...

BEL Recruitment 2022: 91 Non-executive vacancies for Engineers, check details

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced a recruitment for 91  non-executive posts. The vacancies are available at BEL’s Bengaluru Complex. 

Important note

  • These 91 new vacancies are mainly for Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), and Technician C.
  • Of the total of 91 vacancies, 66 are for Engineering Assistant Trainees and 25 are for Technician C.
  • Candidates would require a three-year diploma in the following streams and will get jobs at

 – Electronics and communication — 17 vacancies
– Mechanical – 33 vacancies
– Electrical engineering – 16 vacancies.

  • Candidates with SSLC and ITI along with a one-year apprenticeship or SSLC and 3 years of National Apprenticeship Certificate Course can apply for 

– Electronic mechanic – 6 vacancies
– Fitter – 11 vacancies
– Electrical – 4 vacancies
– Miller – 2 vacancies
– Electro plaster – 2 vacancies

Know how to apply 

  • Interested candidates can go to the official website Bharat.Electronics
  • The application fee is  Rs 250 which is non-refundable. 
  • The last date of application is 20 April 2022.
     
