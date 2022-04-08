BEL Recruitment 2022: 91 Non-executive vacancies for Engineers, check details

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced a recruitment for 91 non-executive posts. The vacancies are available at BEL’s Bengaluru Complex.

Important note

These 91 new vacancies are mainly for Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), and Technician C.

Of the total of 91 vacancies, 66 are for Engineering Assistant Trainees and 25 are for Technician C.

Candidates would require a three-year diploma in the following streams and will get jobs at

– Electronics and communication — 17 vacancies

– Mechanical – 33 vacancies

– Electrical engineering – 16 vacancies.

Candidates with SSLC and ITI along with a one-year apprenticeship or SSLC and 3 years of National Apprenticeship Certificate Course can apply for

– Electronic mechanic – 6 vacancies

– Fitter – 11 vacancies

– Electrical – 4 vacancies

– Miller – 2 vacancies

– Electro plaster – 2 vacancies

Know how to apply