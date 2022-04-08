BEL Recruitment 2022: 91 Non-executive vacancies for Engineers, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 8, 2022 05:20 PM2022-04-08T17:20:46+5:302022-04-08T17:21:03+5:30
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced a recruitment for 91 non-executive posts. The vacancies are available at BEL’s Bengaluru Complex.
Important note
- These 91 new vacancies are mainly for Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), and Technician C.
- Of the total of 91 vacancies, 66 are for Engineering Assistant Trainees and 25 are for Technician C.
- Candidates would require a three-year diploma in the following streams and will get jobs at
– Electronics and communication — 17 vacancies
– Mechanical – 33 vacancies
– Electrical engineering – 16 vacancies.
- Candidates with SSLC and ITI along with a one-year apprenticeship or SSLC and 3 years of National Apprenticeship Certificate Course can apply for
– Electronic mechanic – 6 vacancies
– Fitter – 11 vacancies
– Electrical – 4 vacancies
– Miller – 2 vacancies
– Electro plaster – 2 vacancies
Know how to apply
- Interested candidates can go to the official website Bharat.Electronics
- The application fee is Rs 250 which is non-refundable.
- The last date of application is 20 April 2022.