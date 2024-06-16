Bengal BJP leader's relative apologises again for his derogatory comments on Amit Malviya

Kolkata, June 16 Santanu Sinha, an RSS associate in West Bengal having family links with BJP's former national secretary Rahul Sinha, on Sunday issued a second letter of apology to BJP's Information Technology Cell chief and the co-in-charge of the party's state unit in West Bengal, Amit Malviya, over derogatory comments that he made in a Facebook post.

On June 8, Malviya's counsel served a legal notice to Sinha on June 8 asking the latter to be asked to tender a public apology and also remove the slanderous social post within three days from the receipt of the legal notice, failing which Malviya will initiate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal, against him.

Since then, Sinha, a self-proclaimed president of an organisation in the name and style of Hindu Samhati, had forwarded two apology letters to Malviya.

In the letter, Sinha said that he repented from "the depth of his soul" for the development arising out of the "misinterpretation of my post which has harmed and hampered the reputation of Malviya as a person and BJP as a political party".

"I so express my apology to your client as a person and to BJP as the political party for the harassment and dishonour caused by the misinterpretation of my post," the letter dated June 16 read.

In his last letter, Sinha also reminded that he had already posted another article on the same social media on June 10. He has clarified the original and actual meaning of that controversial post against which the legal notice was issued to him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor