Bengal BJP president Sukanata Majumdar requests for stoppage at Bolpur for Vande Bharat Express

Just a day before the official launch of Vande Bharat Express from Bengal, West Bengal BJP President and MP (Balurghat) Sukanta Majumdar wrote a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav requesting a stoppage at Bolpur Shantiniketan Station for the express.

Sukanta Majumdar in the letter said, "As a public representative and a common resident of Bengal, it is my fervent request to consider a stoppage of Vande Bharat at Shantiniketan-Bolpur station."

"We are already aware of the Train Schedule which will run from Howrah Station to New Jalpaiguri Station with stoppage at New Farakka and Malda Station, but there is a huge demand from the people of West Bengal for a stoppage at Bolpur/Santiniketan Station where world-famous Viswa Bharati University was established by Viswas Kavi guru Rabindranath Tagore at about 200 km from Kolkata."

Sukanata cited the reason of his request and wrote, "Huge number of students from all over the world as well as numerous tourists come to Santiniketan/Bolpur and in absence of any Air transport facility, a stoppage of Vande Bharat will be heartily welcome from every corner of the society."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Howrah station tomorrow. The train will take seven hours to reach from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri Station.

Earlier, the train was supposed to stop at two stations, New Farrakka and Malda Town.

As per sources, Bengal BJP has arranged for special occasions tomorrow to receive the train at several other stations other than the scheduled ones.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor