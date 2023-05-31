Bengal cattle smuggling case: CBI summons 2 more rice mill owners from Birbhum

Kolkata, May 31 Two more rice mill owners from Birbhum district and close aides of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal have come under the scanner of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

The CBI sleuths have summoned both these rice mill owners Priyanyshu Chanj and Akul Das for questioning at the agency's Nizam Palace in central Kolkata on June 1.

Sources said that preliminary investigation revealed that both these individuals had business dealing with the companies where Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal was a director or rice mills where she was a partner.

The investigating officials of the probe agency feel that questioning of these two individuals might lead to further clues pertaining to the investigation in the alleged cattle- smuggling scam. Both Anubrata Mondal and his daughter are currently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail in New Delhi in connection with the scam.

Sources said that the central agency sleuths have also detected some crucial clues that hint towards business transactions of these two individuals with Enamul Haque, the kingpin of the alleged cattle-smuggling scam. The two rice mill owners have been asked to be present with details of their individual bank accounts and also the transaction details in the accounts in the names of the rice mills owned by them. "We strongly believe that their questioning will lead us to crucial information about how the proceeds in the scam were diverted through different channels," a CBI associate said.

