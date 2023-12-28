Bengal Chief Secretary summoned by NCBC for incomplete data on backward classes

Kolkata, Dec 28 The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has summoned West Bengal Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi for questioning in connection with some incomplete data on the backward classes in the state.

Dwivedi has been asked to be present at the office of the NCBC chairman at 11 a.m. on January 16. However, by that time, Dwivedi will become former Chief Secretary as he is scheduled to retire on December 31 this year.

According to a statement by NCBC, among the 179 other backward classes (OBC) registered by the West Bengal government, a total of 118 are from the Muslim community. However, the commission has noted that the state government has not mentioned any separate list showing the people with OBC status after conversion to Islam.

The commission has noted that a proper clarification of the state government in this count is absolutely necessary and hence, it has summoned the current Chief Secretary for questioning in the matter.

Earlier in October this year, the NCBC sought details of such communities from the state government.

For quite some time, the BJP has been accusing the Trinamool Congress of playing the religious card in enlisting people in the OBC, considering that in the existing state list which has a total of 179 OBC categories, 118 are Muslims, while only 61 are Hindus.

The state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress have their own logic in countering that. According to the government, although the number of enlisted communities might be more from the Muslims, it is not necessary that Muslims outnumber Hindus in the total population enlisted under OBC category in the state.

It is quite possible that the total population enlisted under the fewer Hindu OBC categories might be much more than the total population under more Muslim OBC categories, the state government added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor