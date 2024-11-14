Bengal coal smuggling case: Framing of charges at special CBI court on Nov 23

Kolkata, Nov 14 The framing of charges in the multi-crore coal smuggling case in West Bengal, the process of which has started at a special CBI court at Asansol in West Burdwan district, is expected to be completed on November 25, following which the trial will start.

Before the start of the trial, there will be one additional hearing on November 18 when the judge of the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will hear some arguments from the counsels of some of the accused individuals in the case.

On Monday, the CBI counsel tabled the official proposal for framing of charges in the case and also submitted some relevant documents in the matter to the court. The judge of the special court accepted the proposal.

The CBI counsel also updated the court on the various sections under which the different accused persons in the case have been charged. At that point, the counsels of some of the accused persons in the case objected to certain sections under which charges have been framed against their clients.

Thereafter the judge of the special court decided that there would be a hearing in the matter on November 18, when he will listen to arguments of the counsels of the accused in the matter.

A total of 50 persons were named in the charge sheet by the CBI in the case. Out of them, the prime accused and Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra is still absconding. One employee of Eastern Coalfields Ltd, who was also named in the charge sheet, died during the interim period. So on November 25, the process of framing of charges will be concluded for 48 persons. There are a total of 396 witnesses in the case. The CBI had submitted a total of three charge sheets in the case.

