Bengal: President Murmu visits Belur Math in Howrah

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 28 : President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid a visit to Belur Math in Howrah during her maiden two-day visit to West Bengal.

She will also grace the celebration of the completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata later in the day," an official release said on Sunday.

The President will visit Santiniketan where she will grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati, it informed.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kolkata on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal. State's Governor CV Ananda Bose and minister Firhad Hakim received her.

Murmu, on Monday, said that the people of the state have always been cultured and progressive.

"The people of Bengal are cultured and progressive. The land of Bengal has given birth to immortal revolutionaries on one hand and prominent scientists on the other. From politics to the justice system, from science to philosophy, from spirituality to sports, from culture to business, from journalism to literature, cinema, music, drama, painting and other art forms, Bengal's remarkable pioneers have found new ways and methods in many fields," she said on the first day of her visit to the state.

Murmu attended the civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of West Bengal in Kolkata on the same day.

Speaking on the occasion, the President thanked the government and the people of West Bengal for the warm welcome.

President further lauded the state saying that sacrifice and martyrdom, culture and education have been the life ideals in the land of Bengal.

"Even after reaching the highest pinnacle of success, the people of Bengal maintain their connection with their soil and keep on increasing the glory of Mother India. The people of Bengal have always given priority to the ideals of social justice, equality and self-respect," she added.

The President expressed her happiness noting that a street on the former East Esplanade, in Kolkata has been named 'Sido-Kanhu-Dahar'.

On March 19, President Murmu visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district.

"Visiting the iconic Vivekananda Rock memorial is a memorable experience for me. I marvel at the greatness of the late Eknath Ranade Ji who was behind the building of the spiritually charged complex", President's official Twitter handle had tweeted earlier in the month.

President Murmu was earlier on a week's visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep from March 16 to March 21.

