Bengaluru: 2nd PUC examination will start from today across state

The Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board has made all preparations necessary for the annual examination starting from Thursday.

The second Pre-University Certificate exams (PUC exam) will be held till March 29, more than 7.27 lakh students from 5,716 colleges of the state are all set to appear for the exam across the state.

1,109 examination centres have been identified avross the state. Also, 2,34,815 students from the arts stream, 2,47,269 from the commerce stream and 2,44,129 from the science stream will appear for the exam.

The second PUC annual examination is conducted by the Department of Undergraduate Education (PU Board) every year. This year the state government took a major decision and merged the Karnataka Board of Secondary Education Examination (ECSC Board) and the PU Board to form the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board.

The second PUC annual examination will be held under this board and all preparations for the examination have already been made under the guidance of the respective district deputy director as per the instructions of the board.

"CCTVs have been installed in all examination centres to prevent cheating or examination irregularities to the fullest extent. Separate guidelines have been issued for students and room attendants, intelligence officers and staff," said BC Nagesh, education minister of Karnataka.

Electronic accessories including mobiles are strictly prohibited at the examination centres.Regarding the safety and security of the examination, a team has been formed at the district level and a separate team at the taluk level under the leadership of the District Collector.

Routes are marked for question paper distribution teams. BC Nagesh, minister for Education Department informed that preparations have been made to conduct the examination in a systematic manner so that the students do not face any problems.

A vigilance team has been appointed to prevent cheating and CCTV has been installed near the exam centres. Xerox shops near the examination centres have been instructed to close, the official said.

The second PUC examination will start on March 9 and 4,492 students will be left out of the second PUC final exams due to lack of attendance. The Department of School Education and Literacy has brought back the 75 per cent compulsory attendance rule from this year. Thus, 4,492 students will be absent from the second PUC examination of the year.

In the interest of the students, the BMTC organization said that the students appearing for the second PU examination to be held from March 9 to 29 have been given free travel in transport buses.

On the dates of the second PUC examination from March 9 to March 29, the second PUC students appearing for the examination can travel free from their residence to the designated examination center and back by showing the 'Second PUC Exam Admit Card'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor