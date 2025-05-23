Bengaluru-Based Company Plans to Relocate to Pune Over Language Row, Says Founder

After a video of a language row between SBI employee and customer went viral on social media over speaking Kannada, one of the Bengaluru-based tech company decided to shift its company base from Bengaluru to Pune within the next six months, and the reason is to avoid language issue with their non-Kannada speaking staff so that they will not become next victims.

Kaushik Mukherjee took X and reposted the video of fight between SBI employee and customer in which customer is asking employee to speak in Kannada while that employee refused to speak and was using Hindi and English language. In his post Mukherjee wrote, "Today I took a decision to wind up our Bangalore office in the next 6 months and move it to Pune. If this language nonsense is to continue, I do not want my non Kannada speaking staff to be the next "victim". This idea was mooted by the staff themselves. I agreed to their POV."

While some of the users supported his decision some said that if you earn profits from Karnataka but no effort to learn their language??" On which Kaushik responded, "Karnataka is Bharat. I am a Citizen on Bharat. That is all what we need. I don't care about language. Don't make me feel like an outside when I am in my own country."

SBI Employee and Bank manager Row

A State Bank of India (SBI) manager's refusal to speak Kannada at a Bengaluru branch sparked outrage after a video of the incident went viral. The manager's statement, "This is India, I'll speak Hindi, not Kannada," drew criticism from activists and politicians. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya condemned the manager's behavior, emphasizing the importance of local language communication in Karnataka's banking sector. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah echoed this sentiment, urging cultural and language sensitivity training for bank staff nationwide.

Following the incident, the manager was transferred and issued an apology in Kannada, promising greater sensitivity. The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has noted a growing trend of non-Kannadigas in public-facing bank roles, creating a disconnect with local citizens despite RBI guidelines mandating services in English, Hindi, and the regional language.