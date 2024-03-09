Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA releases two videos of suspect, seeks citizen cooperation

Bengaluru, March 9 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast incident has released two videos of the alleged accused on its social media account and sought citizen's cooperation in identifying the suspect, an official said.

The NIA has said that the identity of those who provide information about the suspect would remain confidential.

The 49-second first video shows the suspected bomber walking inside the BMTC bus and sitting on the seat. He gets up from the middle seat and moves towards the backside of the bus to avoid the CCTV camera. He is then seen sleeping in the backseat and later gets down from the bus.

The second video of nine seconds shows the movement of the suspected bomber without his hat at a bus stop. The video also shows how he strolls at the bus stop in front of the closed police outpost.

"NIA seeks citizen's cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the Rameswaram Cafe Blast case. Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. Your identity will remain confidential," the message from the NIA headquarters said.

The Rameshwaram Cafe blast had occurred on March 1.

The NIA and Bengaluru Police's special wing Central Crime Branch are probing the incident jointly.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that the state government is confident to crack the Bengaluru Cafe blast case soon.

"The suspected bomber is being tracked by the central agencies. We have received the information that he had travelled by bus," Parameshwara told mediapersons in Tumakuru city.

He said that the police were verifying all the CCTV footage of the buses during the time the bomber travelled from Bengaluru.

"Until the accused is not nabbed, it will not be possible to link the incident with any organisation," Parameshwara said.

A week after a low-intensity IED blast took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe here, the outlet re-opened on Friday, with the founders ruling the possibility of business rivalry behind the incident.

