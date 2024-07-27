Bengaluru hostel murder case: Accused arrested from Madhya Pradesh

Bengaluru, July 27 Karnataka Police have nabbed the killer in the sensational murder case of a 24-year-old reported from Bengaluru in a PG hostel in the upscale Koramangala locality.

The special teams, which had launched a hunt for him, have arrested the accused identified as Abhishek from Madhya Pradesh, sources confirmed on Saturday.

Abhishek, who had stabbed the deceased Kriti Kumari to death with a knife on the night of July 23, had fled to Madhya Pradesh and was hiding there and he had switched off his mobile phone.

The deceased Kriti Kumari, a native of Bihar, was working at a private company. The preliminary probe has revealed that the murderer is Abhishek, a native of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Abhishek was in a relationship with Kriti Kumari’s friend and colleague. Abhishek’s girlfriend hailed from Maharashtra.

Abhishek used to visit the PG hostel and often travelled to Bengaluru from Bhopal to date his girlfriend. The relationship soured between them, and the victim’s friend avoided him. After this, Abhishek came to the PG hostel and created a ruckus. Kriti Kumari had helped her friend shift to a new PG hostel, and both stopped taking his calls.

Enraged by this, Abhishek came to the PG hostel where Kriti was staying on Tuesday night and committed the crime.

The horrifying CCTV footage of the brutal murder of the woman emerged on Friday raising concerns in the IT city about the safety of lakhs of women.

