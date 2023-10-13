'Bengaluru IT raids not linked to Coffee Board Secy'

Bengaluru, Oct 13 The Income Tax raids conducted at various locations in Bengaluru are not linked to Coffee Board Secretary M. Chandrashekar, sources said on Friday.

Earlier, sources said that the raids were conducted on Thursday at the offices and residences of jewellers, and also at the premises linked to Chandrashekar, Secretary, Coffee Board.

However, the sources also denied transactions of Chandrashekar with the jewellers, though it was earlier said that the raids were conducted in view of the transactions of Chandrashekar with the jewellers.

The raids were conducted in the upscale localities of Malleshwaram, Sadashivanagar, Dollars Colony, Mathikere, Sarjapur Road, RMV Extension and others in 50 locations on residences and offices of jewellersm based on a tip off that huge money was being collected from Bengaluru to fund Assembly elections in five states, the sources said.

The IT sleuths have found Rs 42 crore cash from a contractor’s flat in Bengaluru.

JD-S leader and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy pointing fingers at the Congress government in the state alleged that the money was meant to be taken to Telangana.

