Bengaluru man arrested for marrying 15 women posing as engineer and doctor

Mysuru police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly cheating multiple women by posing as a doctor or an engineer and getting married to them, reported The Indian Express. The man reportedly duped at least 15 women and got married to them, before he was caught. According to the report, Mahesh Nayak, a resident of Bengaluru’s Banashankari created matrimonial profiles, claiming to be doctor, engineer and even a civil contractor. The 35-year-old accused had married at least 15 women from 2014 and is a father of four children. He also established a fake clinic in Tumakuru and hired a nurse to picture himself as a practise doctor.

A software engineer who he married has filed a complaint and he was caught on Sunday at Mysuru. Many of his victims reached out to police and told how he duped them in the pretext of being a doctor and engineer. One of the victims also said that he harassed her for money to establish a clinic. She further alleged that he had fled with her jewelry after she denied giving him money. An attempt to murder case was filed on Mahesh Nayak by his father earlier, the publication further reported. Police are interrogating the accused to find more details of the victims that fell in his prey. The man rarely met his spouses and most of the women that he married did not depend on him financially since there were well-educated and were professionals. Police added despite not realising they were been conned, many women did not approach them to complain.