Bengaluru Metro: Commuters Shocked as Beggar Approaches Passengers in Train (Watch Video)

A video showing a man begging from passengers inside Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern. The footage captures the individual approaching commuters one by one, asking for money while some ignore him and others firmly refuse. The incident occurred on Monday morning around 11:04 AM, when the man boarded the metro at Majestic station with a valid ticket. Commuters were visibly startled by his actions, which disrupted the usual calm of the metro ride. The video quickly spread online, sparking debate among viewers and commuters alike.

According to metro authorities, routine checks were being conducted by metro police when the man stopped his attempts at begging and later alighted at Dasarahalli station. Soliciting money within metro premises is strictly prohibited under Namma Metro regulations, prompting officials to open an investigation. Social media users expressed strong reactions, with many urging immediate police action while others condemned such behavior in public transport. The incident has reignited conversations about commuter safety, adherence to metro rules, and the importance of maintaining order within public transit spaces.