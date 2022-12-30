Bengaluru New Year Celebrations: What's Allowed and What's Not
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 30, 2022 02:23 PM 2022-12-30T14:23:03+5:30 2022-12-30T14:25:21+5:30
People are looking forward to ringing in the New Year with fervour and enthusiasm after two years of subdued celebrations due to COVID-19 regulations. Even though there is a new COVID fear on the horizon, India is unlikely to take harsh action because there isn't much to worry about right now. However, rules must be followed.
Here's what's allowed and what's not:
- All New Year's Eve festivities must end by 1 a.m. on January 1, and all New Year's celebrations must end by 1 a.m. on January 2.
- Bengaluru Police will be closely monitoring the city's New Year celebrations to avert law and order issues.
- Bengaluru has added more CCTV and drone cameras to ensure that the entire city is under surveillance.
- City event planners must follow decibel rules to prevent offending adjacent residents.
- To monitor the flow of commuters and partygoers, 5,200 civil police personnel and 4,000 traffic police officers will be stationed around the city.