Bengaluru on Yellow Alert: Weather Department Forecasts Rain and Thundershowers from June 3-5

Bengaluru witnessed its wettest day of the month on June 2, as thundershowers marked the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in Karnataka. With 111mm of rainfall recorded by IMD observatories, this surpassed the previous single-day record set 133 years ago. A yellow alert has been issued for the city, with cloudy skies and intermittent rain or thundershowers expected from June 3 to 5. Temperatures are forecasted to range from 20-21°C to 31-32°C during this period.

#Bengaluru city #IMD observatory sees the wettest June day in recorded history by recording a rainfall of 111 mm till 11:30 pm today. The previous record of 101.6 mm was recorded 133 years ago on 16-06-1891! #Bengalururains#Karnataka#weather — Bengaluru Weather (@BngWeather) June 2, 2024

Karnataka Weather forecasts ongoing light to moderate rain with occasional heavy thunderstorms across the state. Today, the interior regions, including Bengaluru city, are expected to experience widespread precipitation. Particularly, central and northern interior districts of Karnataka are anticipated to encounter significant thunderstorm activity.

The IMD has reported the onset of the southwest monsoon in several regions, including Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, it has arrived in parts of West Bengal ahead of its usual start date of June 5.