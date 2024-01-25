Bengaluru Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Republic Day 2024; Check List of Routes to Avoid

As the nation prepares for the 75th Republic Day, the Bengaluru Police has issued an advisory to facilitate smooth and secure vehicular movement around the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, the venue for the ceremonial parade.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police outlined that traffic diversions would be in place on Friday from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, spanning from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction on Cubbon Road.

The advisory specified that individuals with car passes are required to park their vehicles at designated locations mentioned on the passes.

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders, water tankers, KSRP, CRT, BBMP, and PWD vehicles, will be allowed to access the parade ground through Gate No.2 on Cubbon Road, parking their vehicles behind the Fort Wall on the Southern Side.

Key Traffic Restrictions:

Vehicular movement will be diverted on 26/01/2024 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction in both directions on Cubbon Road.

Vehicles from Infantry Road heading towards Manipal Center should follow the route: Infantry Road Safina Plaza Left Turn – Main Guard cross Road -Alies Circle – Dispensary Road – Kamaraja Road & Dickenson Road junction – Right Turn – K.R.Road & Cubbon Road Junction, -Left Turn- Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Center Junction.

Vehicles from Manipal Junction towards BRV Junction on Cubbon Road are restricted near Manipal Centre. These vehicles must take a Right Turn near Webbs Junction, proceeding on M.G.Road – Mayohall Junction – Arts & Crafts Junction – Anil Kumble Circle – Right Turn – BRV Junction, and continue towards Central Street.

No Parking Zones:

Parking is prohibited in Central Street, from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand.

No parking is allowed on Cubbon Road, from C.T.O. Circle to K.R.Road and Cubbon Road Junction.

Parking is banned on M.G.Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle (Both Sides).

For security reasons, attendees are advised not to bring mobile phones, helmets, cameras, radios, umbrellas, or any other equipment to the parade ground.