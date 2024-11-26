Bengaluru Power Cut: No Electricity In THESE Areas on November 27 Due to Maintenance and Repair Work

Residents of Bengaluru and nearby districts should prepare for power outages on November 27, 2024, as the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) conducts maintenance and repair work. The planned disruptions will impact various parts of the city and surrounding rural areas, according to BESCOM's official website.

In West Bengaluru, specifically in the Rajajinagara area, power will be cut from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for preventive maintenance, tree trimming, and the replacement of damaged jumps in the RMU. Affected locations include Mc Layout and the Industrial Area.

In Ramanagara district, a power outage is scheduled between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM for jungle clearing and GOS (Grid Operation System) maintenance. Areas such as Thirumalegowdanadoddi, Kanchidoddi, Nijiyappanadoddi, Adhishakthihalli, and Channegowdanadoddi will be affected.

Meanwhile, parts of Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts will experience disruptions from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM due to work related to a new domestic lighting connection under the O&M-2 section in Bagepalli. Areas impacted include Madlakhana, Marasanapalli, Doranalapalli, and Brahmanahalli. Residents are encouraged to take necessary precautions and plan accordingly during these essential maintenance activities.

