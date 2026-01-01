Bengaluru Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Stabbed to Death in Front of His House; Police Probe On

A autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death by an unidentified man in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, near Nandam Circle, under the limits of the KP Agrahara police station in Bengaluru. According to reports this incident occurred on early hours of Thursday, January 1st 2025. Report was filed by Girish S close relative of the autorickshaw driver.

Police officer said, Around 12:19 am on January 1, the complainant received a call from his friend Chandrashekhar (Chandru), who reported that deceased Rechanna had been stabbed to death by unknown individuals in front of his residence. After complaint, police reached at the spot and found Rechanna lying dead in a pool of blood in the passage in front of his house.

Initial investigation revealed stab injuries on the left side of the chest and the left side of the back, inflicted with a sharp weapon. The investigation aims to determine the motive, identify, and arrest the accused.