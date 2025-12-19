Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kicks 5-Year-Old Child Playing Badminton, CCTV Video Goes Viral

Disturbing footage has surfaced on internet where five year-old boy playing outside allegedly got kicked by man from behind. This incident occurred on December 14 in Karnataka's Bengaluru and after this assault toddler was injured. According to reports, kid was playing badminton outside his grandmother’s house in Thyagarajnagar when man kicked him from behind. Following this incident police has registered a non-cognisable case under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Footage shows that on December 14, around 1:15pm child was playing badminton with other children. The accused abruptly exited the house, charged at the child, and kicked him in the back. While other children helped the victim, the man casually walked away. The child's mother stated that the man is a known habitual offender in the community.

Police arrested the accused on Friday after being initially let off with a warning. Further investigation is underway.